Billy Joel Announces 2017 Stadium Dates

Credit: Myrna SuarezFor those fans who can’t make it to New York City to see Billy Joel at his Madison Square Garden residency, he’s announced a series of stadium dates for 2017.

On April 28, Joel will do the first live concert at the Atlanta Braves’ new stadium, SunTrust Park. This will mark the Piano Man’s first solo show in Atlanta since 2015. On May 13, he’ll perform at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. On July 14, he’ll play at Progressive Field in Cleveland, and on August 11, he’ll return to Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

