Billy Joel, Don Henley, Elton John Among the Many Artists Playing New Year’s Eve Shows

iStock/ThinkstockAs the world rings in the new year on Saturday, plenty of famous music acts will celebrate the event by playing special New Year’s Eve concerts. Among the stars scheduled to perform on December 31 are several Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, including Billy Joel, The EaglesDon Henley, Elton John and Sting.

Joel will be welcoming the New Year while onstage at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida; Henley will be performing at a casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma; and John and Sting will be entertaining crowds at two different venues in Las …read more


