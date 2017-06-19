Billy Joel: Elton John is “a much better piano player” than I originally thought

Yalonda M. James/Charlotte Observer/ MCT via Getty Images

They’re both piano-playing singer/songwriters who became superstars in the ’70s, and they’ve toured together, too, so it’s no wonder that Billy Joel and Elton John are often compared to each other. But when Joel was asked what he learned from sharing a stage with Elton, he seemed to throw a little shade at the Rocket Man.

“He’s a much better piano player than I originally gave him credit for,” Billy tells Rolling Stone, adding, “…a lot of the nights we were together, I went, ‘Holy s***, …read more