Billy Joel joins Paul McCartney at NYC-area concert

Paul McCartney and Billy Joel in 2008 (L. Busacca/WireImage)Paul McCartney played the first of his two scheduled concerts at the Nassau Coliseum on New York’s Long Island on Tuesday, and during the show the rock legend was joined by another music icon who happens to hail from the area — Billy Joel.

The Piano Man hit the stage during McCartney’s encore segment and performed two Beatles classics — “Get Back” and “Birthday” — with Sir Paul and his band.

McCartney played his usual marathon set at the Nassau Coliseum gig, featuring about 40 tunes that …read more