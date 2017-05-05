Billy Joel on working with Pink, flipping Trump the bird, and his #1 hit that “sucks”

Erika Goldring/Getty ImagesBilly Joel hasn’t released a new album of pop music since 1993, but he recently got together for a possible musical collaboration with one of today’s big pop stars: Pink.

Joel tells the Los Angeles Times that he and Pink recently met up to exchange some musical ideas. He says he's not sure what will come of their collaboration, but reports that he'd had a good time working with the singer. Pink is such a big fan of Joel that at her wedding, she walked down the aisle to