Billy Joel, Paul Simon and Miley Cyrus rock NYC’s Madison Square Garden

Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesBilly Joel had something for fans of all ages during his concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, inviting Paul Simon and Miley Cyrus to join him for a few songs, according to Rolling Stone.

First up was Simon, with Joel announcing “From the borough of Queens, please welcome Mr. Paul Simon.” After performing the Simon & Garfunkel classic, “The Boxer,” they broke into Simon’s 1980 solo hit, “Late in the Evening.”

Next, it was Cyrus' turn, with the Hannah Montana star belting out Joel's "New York State of Mind," after which he