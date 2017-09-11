Billy Joel performs, talks music and fatherhood on season premiere of “Harry”

NBC Universal/HarryBilly Joel recently taped his appearance on Harry Connick Jr.‘s talk show, Harry, which airs tomorrow, September 12. It’s the Piano Man’s first daytime-TV talk appearance in years, and he discussed a wide range of topics, including what it’s like being the father of a two-year-old daughter at the age of 68.

“She comes in every morning and throws my shorts on the bed and says, ‘Get out of bed, Daddy,'” Joel says of little Della Rose, his daughter with wife Alexis. Billy predicted that little Della could have a career in music, since …read more


