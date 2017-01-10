Billy Joel Picks His Top Five Billy Joel Songs

Scott Kowalchyk/CBSMonday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Billy Joel was super-fan Colbert’s special guest. And in addition to performing, the Piano Man also revealed what his personal top five Billy Joel songs are.

“I actually think about this when I’m on stage, what would I want to see me do?” Billy told Colbert. “But I tend to like the album tracks, not the ones that are the hit singles.” Billy went on to list his own favorite five songs, which actually did include one big hit single. They are:

5. “Vienna” (From …read more