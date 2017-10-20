Billy Joel remembers summers in Brooklyn, imitates Springsteen on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

ABC/Randy HolmesBilly Joel stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night to talk about his career and later played “Miami 2017.”

Jimmy Kimmel has been broadcasting from his native Brooklyn all week. Billy was born in the Bronx and grew up in Long Island, but told Jimmy that he spent his summers with his grandparents in Brooklyn.

“Instead of going out to Long Island like most people do in the city in the summer, we went to Brooklyn,” Billy joked.

When Jimmy pointed out that he had seen Bruce Springsteen on Broadway the night before, and heard Billy was at the …read more