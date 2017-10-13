Billy Joel set for “Miami 2018” on New Year’s Eve

Credit: Myrna SuarezOne of Billy Joel‘s classic songs is “Miami 2017,” and last December 31, he rang in 2017 just 30 miles away from Miami, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. He’s going to continue that tradition this year.

The Piano Man has announced a December 31 show at the BB&T Center, starting at 9:30 p.m., so he can be sure to be on stage for the big countdown. This is actually the third consecutive year that Joel will be spending New Year’s Eve performing at this particular venue …read more