Billy Joel silently protests white supremacists by wearing yellow Star of David

As recently as June, Billy Joel told Rolling Stone that he tries "to stay out of politics," adding, "I try not to get up on a soapbox and tell people how to think." But Monday night at his show at New York's Madison Square Garden, Billy made a powerful political statement without saying a word.

During his encore, Billy appeared onstage wearing a yellow Star of David on the front of his blazer, and one on the back, in reference to the stars Jews were …read more