Billy Joel tells Harry Connick Jr. it’s “weird” people pack stadiums to see him

NBCUniversal/”Harry”Wednesday, Billy Joel made his first daytime talk show appearance in years, on Harry Connick Jr.’s show, Harry. This summer, in addition to his residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Billy’s been playing stadiums, but he claims he doesn’t understand why.

“I’m not crazy about my voice, I don’t think I’m that good a piano player,” Billy told Harry. “I’m in baseball stadiums, and they’re sold out, with 45,000, 50,000 people! [I’m thinking], ‘What’s going on here? Don’t they know who I am?’ y’know? It’s…weird.'”

