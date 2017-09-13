Billy Joel tells Harry Connick Jr. it’s “weird” people pack stadiums to see him

NBCUniversal/”Harry”Wednesday, Billy Joel made his first daytime talk show appearance in years, on Harry Connick Jr.’s show, Harry. This summer, in addition to his residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Billy’s been playing stadiums, but he claims he doesn’t understand why.

“I’m not crazy about my voice, I don’t think I’m that good a piano player,” Billy told Harry. “I’m in baseball stadiums, and they’re sold out, with 45,000, 50,000 people! [I’m thinking], ‘What’s going on here? Don’t they know who I am?’ y’know? It’s…weird.'”

Billy played a …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462