Billy Joel to appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when show originates from Brooklyn

Credit: Myrna SuarezBilly Joel will make an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the show originates from Kimmel’s hometown of Brooklyn, New York, later this month.

Starting Monday, October 16, Kimmel and his crew will be doing their show at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House for a week, and all the guests are New York locals. In addition to Joel, Jimmy will welcome his own personal idol, David Letterman, as well as Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer and Howard Stern.

