Billy Joel to be interviewed and perform on “Kimmel” tonight; announces 2018 show in Tampa

Credit: Kevin MazurJust a reminder that Billy Joel will be a guest on tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Piano Man will serve as the evening’s musical guest and also will chat with the host. Perhaps Jimmy Kimmel will ask Joel about the recently announced news that Billy and his wife are expecting their second child together next month.

This week’s Kimmel show is being taped in Jimmy’s hometown of Brooklyn, New York, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.

In other news, Joel …read more