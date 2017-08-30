Billy Joel to make first daytime-TV appearance since 2008 in September

Credit: Myrna SuarezBilly Joel‘s concerts sell out without any promotion, and he hasn’t released a pop album since 1993, so it’s no surprise that the Piano Man hasn’t made any daytime TV show appearances in recent years. But now he’s finally heading back to daytime, to play with another piano man.

Joel will appear on the second-season opener of Harry, Harry Connick Jr.’s syndicated talk show, on Tuesday, September 12.

In addition to a solo performance, Billy will duet with Harry on one of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s classic hits.

