Billy Joel welcomes a daughter

Credit: Myrna SuarezBilly Joel is now the father of three daughters.

The singer and his wife Alexis welcomed their second child, Remy Anne, at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, his rep confirmed to People magazine.

The newborn weighs 7 lbs., 3 oz.

“Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled,” his rep added.

People also published an exclusive photo of Billy holding Remy Anne.

The 68-year old Rock-and-Roll-Hall-of-Famer married 35-year-old Alexis Roderick Joel in July, 2015 — one month before she gave birth to their eldest, Della Rose. He also has a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray, with …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462