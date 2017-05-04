Billy Ocean’s new album, “Here You Are,” features new recordings and classic hits

PRNewsfoto/Legacy RecordingsVeteran U.K. pop/R&B artist Billy Ocean will release a new album titled Here You Are: The Music of My Life this summer that includes one brand-new song, newly recorded covers of tunes by artists who influenced and inspired him, and the original versions of five of his biggest hits.

The single-CD and digital collection, which is an abridged version of a two-disc set issued in the U.K. last year, will hit stores on July 21.

The new song on Here You Are is the title track, while the covers include such classics as Sam Cooke‘s …read more