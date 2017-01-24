Birthday Boy Neil Diamond to Release Anniversary Three-CD Set

UMe/Capitol Music GroupNeil Diamond celebrates his 76th birthday today, but he’s giving his fans a gift: March 31 will see the release of Neil Diamond 50: The 50th Anniversary Collection.

The three-CD set will mark the 50th anniversary of Diamond’s recording career with — what else? — 50 songs that span his entire output. Diamond has personally handpicked the tracks.

As previously reported, Diamond will kick off a 50th Anniversary Tour April 7 in Fresno, California. Tickets for that trek are on sale now.

Here’s the full track list of Neil Diamond 50:

Disc 1:
“Solitary Man”
“Cherry, Cherry”
“I’ve Got the Feeling …read more


