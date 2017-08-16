Birthday girl Madonna offers pre-order of new “Rebel Heart” Tour film today

Eagle Rock EntertainmentHappy Birthday, Queen of Pop! It’s Madonna‘s birthday today, and in honor of the occasion, pre-orders for her upcoming Rebel Heart Tour concert film starts today.

The Rebel Heart Tour film will be released September 15 as a digital download, DVD and Blu-ray. In addition, a live album with 22 songs from the tour is also coming out that day. The DVD and Blu-ray come with an audio CD of highlights from the tour. For a preview of the package, a live version of “Material Girl” is now available to download …read more