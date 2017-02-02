Blondie Set to Release New Album, “Pollinator,” May 5th

BMGRock and Roll Hall of Fame legends Blondie, featuring Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke, return with Pollinator, their 11th studio album, on May 5. The first single, “Fun,” is available for download now on iTunes — you can also stream it on the band’s YouTube channel.

Pollinator was recorded at The Magic Shop in New York City, the studio where David Bowie crafted his final two albums. The album features collaborations with pop artists Sia, Charli XCX, and rockers Dev Hynes, Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio, Nick Valensi of the Strokes, and Johnny …read more