Blondie takes us on a rapturous ride through New York in video for new single, “Long Time”

BMGBlondie has released an official video for “Long Time,” one of the tracks on the influential New Wave band’s forthcoming album, Pollinator. The clip, which you can watch at Blondie’s VEVO YouTube channel, features scenes of the group’s members in various gritty locations throughout New York City.

The video was directed by Dikayl Rimmasch, one of the filmmakers behind Beyonce‘s visual album Lemonade, who also shot the video for the first single from Pollinator, “Fun.” At the center of the “Long Time” clip are a series of scenes featuring frontwoman Debbie Harry …read more