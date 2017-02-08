Blondie Teaming Up with Garbage for the Rage and Rapture Tour This Summer

Credit: Alexander ThompsonBlondie will hit the road with alternative rockers Garbage this summer on a North American co-headlining tour. The outing, dubbed the Rage and Rapture tour, begins July 5 in Saratoga, California, and is mapped out through an August 12 concert in Dallas.

Blondie will be touring behind its forthcoming album, Pollinator, which will be released May 5, while Garbage will be supporting its latest studio effort, 2016’s Strange Little Birds. Tickets for the shows will go on sale next Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

