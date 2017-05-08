Blondie to celebrate release of latest album with “Tonight Show” performance on Tuesday

Credit: Alexander ThompsonBlondie released its latest studio album, Pollinator, on Friday, and the influential New Wave band will celebrating the new record’s arrival with a performance Tuesday evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As previously reported, Pollinator finds Blondie mixing elements of its classic sound with contemporary influences, including modern electronic dance music. It features collaborations with a wide variety of artists, including Joan Jett, ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, avant-garde musician Laurie Anderson, The Strokes‘ Nick Valensi, TV on the Radio‘s Dave Sitek, pop stars Sia and Charli XCX, and indie-R&B artist Blood Orange.

