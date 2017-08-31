Blondie’s Debbie Harry to appear on “CBS Sunday Morning” this weekend

Press Here PublicityBlondie frontwoman Debbie Harry will be featured in a segment on the next episode of CBS Sunday Morning, airing September 3 at 9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT. The influential singer will be interviewed by CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith in the piece.

Meanwhile, Blondie has a handful of upcoming North American shows lined up in support of its recently released studio album Pollinator. First up will be a performance this Monday, September 4 in Vancouver, Canada, followed by a trio of East Coast U.S. gigs in the coming weeks. …read more