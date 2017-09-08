“Blood” Brother: Allman Brothers frontman Gregg Allman’s final solo album, “Southern Blood,” arrives today

Rounder RecordsThe late Gregg Allman‘s final studio album, Southern Blood, gets its release today, September 8. The founding Allman Brothers Band frontman, who died from liver cancer in May at age 69, recorded the project with his solo backing band at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

The Southern Blood track list includes songs by some of Allman's musical friends, past collaborators and heroes, including Bob Dylan, Jerry Garcia, Little Feat's Lowell George, Willie Dixon and Jackson Browne, the latter of whom contributes to a version of one of his own tunes,