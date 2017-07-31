Blue Angels and Bridge Closures

Blue Angels. We love ‘em! They’re as much a part of Seafair as parades and hydros. But so are the closures on Interstate 90 while the Blue Angels practice and perform. If you know where and when the closures are, it’s not that bad. If you don’t know, you could find yourself stuck on I-5 or on Mercer Island for a couple of hours. So here’s the lowdown on closures for the Blue Angels.

Closure schedule:

I-90 floating bridge closures:

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1:00 to 2:40 p.m. (practices)

– 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1:00 to 2:40 p.m. (practices) Friday, Aug. 4 – 12:55 to 2:40 p.m. (Seafair Air Show)

– 12:55 to 2:40 p.m. (Seafair Air Show) Saturday, Aug. 5 – 12:55 to 2:40 p.m. (Seafair Air Show)

– 12:55 to 2:40 p.m. (Seafair Air Show) Sunday, Aug. 6 – 12:55 to 2:40 p.m. (Seafair Air Show)

Mercer Island ramps to close up to 60 minutes prior to each practice and show:

West Mercer Way on-ramp to westbound I-90

East Mercer Way on-ramp to westbound I-90

Eastbound I-90 off-ramp to West Mercer Way

76th Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-90

Island Crest Way on-ramp to westbound I-90

Seattle ramps to close up to 30 minutes prior to each practice and show: