Blues Traveler announce 30th anniversary tour

Credit: John Popper of Blues Traveler; John Lamparski/WireImageKick out the jams, Blues Traveler are celebrating their 30th anniversary with a new tour.

The bluesy, jam-rock veterans will kick things off October 11 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, finishing the 25-date excursion with a November 19 show in San Diego. Ticket information is available via the band’s official website.

Frontman John Popper says, “Three decades and I am still surprised when we play and find some rich new musical vein to tap…Thirty years since a bunch of loud boys embarked on an adventure that took them around the world and made them a family …read more


