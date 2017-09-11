Bob Dylan announces US fall tour featuring Mavis Staples as opening act

Credit: William ClaxtonBob Dylan has unveiled a new series of fall U.S. tour dates that will follow his previously announced shows on October 13 in Valley Center, California, and October 14 in Las Vegas. The new concerts run from an October 17-18 stand in Salt Lake City through a November 16 concert in Boston.

RollingStone.com reports that gospel/soul great Mavis Staples, who served as Dylan’s opening act during his 2016 summer trek, will support the folk-rock legend on all of the newly announced dates.

Tickets for almost all …read more