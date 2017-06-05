Bob Dylan delivers Nobel Prize lecture; listen to it now

Credit: William ClaxtonBob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature last year, but in order for him to collect the over $900,000 in prize money, he was required to deliver a lecture by June 10. He’s just now done that with only days to spare, with a 27-minute presentation recorded in Los Angeles on Sunday that’s been posted on NobelPrize.org and the Nobel Prize’s official YouTube channel.

In the address, Dylan discusses his musical and literary influences, while also examining three classic books he says …read more