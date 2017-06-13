Bob Dylan kicks off American tour this week with three-night stand in Port Chester, NY

Credit: William ClaxtonBob Dylan kicks off his 2017 North American tour with a historic three-night stand at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, that begins tonight, June 13.

On September 4, 2012, the folk-rock legend played the first concert at the Capitol after the theater underwent major renovations, and the last of his three concerts this week — the one on Thursday — will be the 500th performance there since the venue reopened.

The 2,000-seat Capitol Theatre first opened in 1926, and over the years, it’s been the site of shows by …read more


