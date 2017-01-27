Bob Dylan Set to Headline Firefly Festival in Delaware This June

Credit: William ClaxtonBob Dylan has confirmed his first U.S. concert of 2017, a headlining appearance at the Firefly Music Festival, which is scheduled for June 15-18 at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware.

The festival’s other headliners are pop/R&B star The Weeknd, modern rockers Muse and Twenty One Pilots, and hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper. The lineup also includes Kesha, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Busta Rhymes and such alternative-rock acts as Weezer, Thirty Seconds to Mars, The Shins, Franz Ferdinand, AFI and Phantogram.

Visit FireflyFestival.com for the full lineup and ticket info.

