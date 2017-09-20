Bob Dylan’s “Trouble No More — The Bootleg Series Vol. 13” coming in November

Columbia Records/Legacy RecordingsIt’s time for another deep dive into Bob Dylan’s catalog.

Bob Dylan — Trouble No More — The Bootleg Series Vol. 13/1979-1981 arrives on November 3. The comprehensive eight-disc package also comes with a bonus DVD and covers the period in which Dylan released three albums directly influenced by personal and religious transformation: 1979’s Slow Train Coming, 1980’s Saved, and 1981’s Shot of Love.

All but one of the tracks on Trouble No More are previously unreleased versions. The set also includes 14 previously unreleased songs, as well as previously unheard live performances and rare studio outtakes. The deluxe …read more