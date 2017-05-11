Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band announce first concert since 2015

Credit: Clay Patrick McBrideBob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band have been off the road for more than two years, but the Michigan rockers will return to action later this year with a one-night-only performance September 9 at DTE Energy Music Theatre in the Detroit suburb of Clarkston. It’ll mark the first time since 1996 that Seger and his group will perform at the venue, originally known as the Pine Knob Music Theatre.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. local …read more