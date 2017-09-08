Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band extend Runaway Train Tour into late November

Clay Patrick McBrideBob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band‘s 2017 Runaway Train Tour will be pulling into a few more cities. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his group have added six new dates to the U.S. trek, which now is scheduled to run through a November 17 concert at Chicago’s Allstate Arena.

The other newly announced shows will take place in Oakland, California; Boise, Idaho; Portland, Oregon; Seattle; and St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets for the new dates go on sale either next Friday, September 15, or Saturday, September 16, at …read more