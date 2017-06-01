Bob Seger announces 2017 Runaway Train Tour

Credit: Clay Patrick McBrideBob Seger and his Silver Bullet band have already announced a handful of dates for 2017, and now it’s turned into the band’s first tour since 2015.

Seger’s 2017 Runaway Train Tour will kick off August 24 in Toledo, Ohio, and run through an October 7 date in Atlanta, with more dates to be announced soon for major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and others.

Nancy Wilson of Heart will perform on select dates.

Seger and the Silver Bullet Band haven’t performed live since their tour in support of Bob’s most recent studio album, …read more