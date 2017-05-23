Bob Seger lines up second Detroit-area concert of 2017

ABC/Mark LevineBob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band recently announced plans for their first concert of 2017, a September 9 performance at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, and now the Michigan rockers have lined up another Detroit-area show. The group will play The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on September 23.

The concert will be Seger and company’s 17th and final show at the venue. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time. Members …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462