Bob Seger lines up second Detroit-area concert of 2017

ABC/Mark LevineBob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band recently announced plans for their first concert of 2017, a September 9 performance at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, and now the Michigan rockers have lined up another Detroit-area show. The group will play The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on September 23.

