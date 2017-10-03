Bob Seger postpones remainder of fall tour to attend urgent back issue

Credit: Clay Patrick McBrideBob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band‘s 2017 Runaway Train Tour has come to a screeching halt. The Michigan rockers announced today that the remainder of the trek will be postponed because Seger has been ordered by his doctors to take care of “an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.”

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” Seger says in a statement. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

