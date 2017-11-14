Bob Seger previews five songs from ‘I Knew You When’

Capitol RecordsFour days before the album’s release, Bob Seger‘s giving us a taste of five songs from I Knew You When.

A video on Seger’s Facebook page features a montage of the tracks “Busload of Faith,” “I Knew You When,” “Blue Ridge,” “Democracy,” and “Gracile.” Seger’s already released “Busload of Faith,” of course, a cover of the song by the late Lou Reed. “Democracy” was written by the late Leonard Cohen.

I Knew You When, as its title suggests, has Seger reflecting on his storied, decades-long career, including those who’ve shared his …read more


