Bob Seger previews new album with Lou Reed cover tune

Capitol RecordsBob Seger has issued a Lou Reed cover tune as a preview of his new album I Knew You When, due November 17.

Seger covers “Busload of Faith,” which originally appeared on the late Reed’s acclaimed 1989 disc, New York.

I Knew You When marks the 72-year-old Seger’s 17th studio release. He’s also issued two live albums, 1976’s Live Bullet and 1981’s Nine Tonight.

Seger and the Silver Bullet Band continue their Runaway Train tour Saturday night with a hometown show in suburban Detroit. Nancy Wilson of Heart and her new band Roadcase Royale are special guest openers for most of …read more