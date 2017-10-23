Bob Seger recovering from surgery to treat “vertebrae issue”; new on rescheduled tour dates coming soon

ABC/Randy HolmesEarlier this month, Bob Seger postponed the last 19 scheduled dates on his 2017 tour with the Silver Bullet Band because the Michigan rocker had “to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.” Now, some good news about Seger’s health has been revealed on the 72-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s social media sites.

“Bob is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on Friday to address the medical issue causing the postponement of his tour,” the message states. “According to his doctors …read more


