Bob Seger Releases Tribute Song to Glenn Frey on Anniversary of Eagles Star’s Death

Clay Patrick McBride; James GladerToday marks the one-year anniversary of Glenn Frey‘s death, and in honor of the Eagles singer, Bob Seger has debuted a new song tribute to his late friend that can be downloaded for free at Seger’s official Facebook page and also is streaming at RollingStone.com.

“Glenn Song” is a sparse, melancholy tune that finds Seger musing about Frey’s passing and reminiscing about his passion for music.

“You were young, you were bold/ And you loved your rock and soul,” sings Bob. “You were strong, you were sharp/But you had the …read more