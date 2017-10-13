Bob Seger unveils full details of upcoming studio album, “I Knew You When”

Capitol Records/UMeHe may love that old-time rock and roll, but Bob Seger is getting ready to release some brand-new rock music in the coming weeks. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has unveiled full details of his forthcoming studio album, I Knew You When, which will arrive in stores on November 17.

The album, which is available in a 10-song standard version and a 13-track deluxe edition, can be pre-ordered now at BobSeger.com. I Knew You When features Seger’s cover of the late Lou Reed‘s “Busload of Faith,” which he released to radio last month, …read more