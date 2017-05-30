Bob Seger’s 1994 “Greatest Hits” album, 1969 debut “Ramblin, Gamblin’ Man” to be reissued on vinyl this week

Capitol Records/UMeBob Seger‘s 1994 Greatest Hits collection has just been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales of 10 million copies in the U.S. In honor of the milestone, the compilation and the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 1969 debut album, Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man, will be reissued on vinyl this Friday, June 2.

