Bob Seger’s 1994 “Greatest Hits” album, 1969 debut “Ramblin, Gamblin’ Man” to be reissued on vinyl this week

Capitol Records/UMeBob Seger‘s 1994 Greatest Hits collection has just been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales of 10 million copies in the U.S. In honor of the milestone, the compilation and the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 1969 debut album, Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man, will be reissued on vinyl this Friday, June 2.

Greatest Hits will be released as two-LP set, available in 150-gram and 180-gram vinyl versions. The 12-track album peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200, and features such classic Seger tunes as “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Against …read more


