Bob Seger’s Runaway Train Tour leaves the station tonight

Clay Patrick McBrideBob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band‘s 2017 Runaway Train Tour gets rolling tonight in Toledo, Ohio.

After announcing initial dates in June, the Michigan rocker and his longtime backing group have added a bunch of new shows, and the trek is now mapped out through a November 4 concert in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California.

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson‘s new band, Roadcase Royale, will open for Seger from a September 12 show in Rochester, New York, through the November 4 gig. Meanwhile, Grand Funk Railroad, whose drummer, Don Brewer, also plays in the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462