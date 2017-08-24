Bob Seger’s Runaway Train Tour leaves the station tonight

Clay Patrick McBrideBob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band‘s 2017 Runaway Train Tour gets rolling tonight in Toledo, Ohio.

After announcing initial dates in June, the Michigan rocker and his longtime backing group have added a bunch of new shows, and the trek is now mapped out through a November 4 concert in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California.

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson‘s new band, Roadcase Royale, will open for Seger from a September 12 show in Rochester, New York, through the November 4 gig. Meanwhile, Grand Funk Railroad, whose drummer, Don Brewer, also plays in the …read more