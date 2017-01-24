Bob Weir Announces New Series of Solo US Concerts

Credit: Jay BlakesbergBefore he hits the road with Dead and Company this May, founding Grateful Dead member Bob Weir will be truckin’ solo. The singer/guitarist has announced five new solo dates in support of his 2016 album, Blue Mountain. The shows, which are all in Southern U.S. cities, and run from an April 13 performance in Dallas through an April 19 gig in Mobile, Alabama.

Weir will be backed by The Campfire Band, which is made up mostly of musicians who contributed to Blue Mountain. The group includes RatDog guitarist Steve Kimock and three members of the


