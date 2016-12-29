Bob Weir, Dr. John, Various Allman Brothers Band Members Set to Perform at 2017 Wanee Festival

Courtesy of Wanee FestivalThe Wanee Festival, the annual music extravaganza launched by The Allman Brothers Band in 2005, recently unveiled the initial lineup for its 2017 edition, set for April 20-22 in Live Oak, Florida. Among next year’s headliners is Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir and his backing group The Campfire Band, who will be playing on two of the fest’s three days.

The event’s bill also includes several acts featuring former Allman Brothers members, among them Gov’t Mule, Les Brers, Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band and Butch Trucks and The Freight Train Band.

Other artists slated to perform include Dr. John …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462