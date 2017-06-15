Bob Weir set to headline Jerry’s 75th birthday concert this August at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Credit: Jay BlakesbergFounding Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir will help celebrate what would have been his late band mate Jerry Garcia‘s 75th birthday by headlining a special concert on August 4 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Weir will be accompanied by his solo group The Campfire Band at the show, which also will feature a musical collective dubbed The Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Band that will include longtime Jerry Garcia Band members Melvin Seals, Jackie Labranch and Gloria Jones, ex-Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge and others.

Tickets for the Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday …read more