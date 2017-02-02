Bobby Vee’s Children in Legal Dispute

Visions of America/UIG via Getty ImagesA financial dispute has broken out among the children of late pop singer Bobby Vee.

According to the St. Cloud Times, Robby Velline and Jennifer Whittet Velline have filed a petition in Stearns County, Minnesota accusing their siblings, Jeff and Tommy Velline, of diverting money from their father’s estate for personal use. Specifically, they claim Jeff and Tommy used the money to fund Rockhouse Productions, a recording studio established by Vee and his late wife, Karen, in the 1980s and now run by their two sons.

The petition asks a Stearns …read more