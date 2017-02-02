Bobby Vee’s Children in Legal Dispute

Visions of America/UIG via Getty ImagesA financial dispute has broken out among the children of late pop singer Bobby Vee.

According to the St. Cloud Times, Robby Velline and Jennifer Whittet Velline have filed a petition in Stearns County, Minnesota accusing their siblings, Jeff and Tommy Velline, of diverting money from their father’s estate for personal use. Specifically, they claim Jeff and Tommy used the money to fund Rockhouse Productions, a recording studio established by Vee and his late wife, Karen, in the 1980s and now run by their two sons.

The petition asks a Stearns …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462