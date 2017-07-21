Bon “Appetite”! Guns N’ Roses’ classic debut album, “Appetite for Destruction,” turns 30 today

Geffen RecordsGuns N’ Roses debut album, Appetite for Destruction, was released 30 years ago today. The record, which featured three hit singles — “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City” and the chart-topping “Sweet Child o’ Mine” — has sold more than 18 million copies in the U.S., making it the best-selling debut album of all time.

Though it was released on July 21, 1987, Appetite for Destruction didn't reach the top of the Billboard album chart until August 6, 1988. It spent four nonconsecutive weeks at #1, establishing GN'R as one of the world's most