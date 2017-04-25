Bone marrow transplant patient get 1920s-themed prom at hospital

iStock/Thinkstock(MANISTEE, Mich.) — When Corinne Bass learned that her recovery from a recent bone marrow transplant would mean missing her senior prom, she and medical staff improvised to bring the party to the hospital.

Since August 2015, Bass had been battling aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder. At the time, she was a high school junior in Manistee, Michigan.

“Aplastic anemia is basically your bone marrow not working,” she said. “Your bone marrow is failing and that means you are not producing platelets, white cells or red cells.”

She began intensive treatments. After her family moved to Grand Rapids, Bass was told by …read more